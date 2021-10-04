Monday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Oil’s beginning to wash up on California beaches after an offshore pipeline leak. Clean-ups are underway but officials say they aren’t sure how long it could take.

The Supreme Court convenes today. It will be the first time in more than a year since the justices met in person in their chamber.

Swimmers will splash into the new Deaconess Aquatic Center this morning. The doors at the new pool are officially open.

It’s the big day Evansville has been waiting for. The 100th Fall Festival kicks off today and Franklin Street will be busy.

