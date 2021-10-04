Birthday Club
Man accused of child abuse in Dubois Co.

A Loogootee man is facing child abuse charges in Dubois County.
A Loogootee man is facing child abuse charges in Dubois County.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Loogootee man is facing child abuse charges in Dubois County.

According to the Jasper Police Department, 61-year-old Clinton Burgess physically disciplined his foster children while at McAlister’s in Jasper.

Police say that discipline included choking one of the foster kids.

Burgess is facing two counts of domestic battery and a strangulation charge.

We are told both children were removed from the suspect’s custody.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

