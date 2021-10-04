Illinois surpasses 25K COVID related deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - The death toll in Illinois from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 25,000 people, according to state health officials.

In the last week, health officials reported the state had more than 18,700 newly confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the latest numbers from the state say there are only five ICU beds available in our region of Illinois.

Data shows about 15% of the ventilators were used in the region.

Those numbers were last updated Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.