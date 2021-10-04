Birthday Club
Gov. Holcomb signs bill for state redistricting maps

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed House Bill 1581, confirming the new state legislative and congressional redistricting maps.

“Today I signed HB 1581, completing this once-in-a-decade constitutionally required process. I want to thank both the House and Senate for faithfully following through in an orderly and transparent way,” Gov. Holcomb said. “And, a special thanks to every Hoosier who participated in the process by sharing their local perspective and input.”

Click here to view HEA 1581.

Last month, we spoke with Senator Braun who supported the redistricting maps.

We also spoke with Representative Ryan Hatfield who says the maps are not fair.

“The redistricting process is to ensure that communities that live on are represented in the state house by the same individual. And so, what we’ve seen down here is it benefited Republican officeholders and Republican election goals to split up Evansville. And so they literally now have inner city Evansville, paired with Mount Vernon, because it maximized the two Senate districts that cover Evansville,” said Hatfield.

