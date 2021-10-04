Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to hold COVID update Monday

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 3 p.m. CST.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

[Owensboro Transit System hosting vaccination clinic Monday]

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 15,670 cases, 238 deaths, 54.47% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 5156 cases, 80 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 7,693 cases, 187 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 4,204 cases, 74 deaths, 38.96% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 7,401 cases, 96 deaths, 48.80% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 2,331 cases, 33 deaths, 45.38% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,354 cases, 37 deaths, 48.63% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 2,350 cases, 27 deaths, 39.27% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,273 cases, 17 deaths, 58.50% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man hit and killed on Lloyd Expressway
Darrian Johnson.
EPD: Woman arrested after road rage incident
Pier 17
Pier 17 Cajun Seafood and Bar opens this weekend
Final preparations underway for Fall Festival.
Final preparations underway for Fall Festival
Samajui Barnes
EPD: 17-year-old facing murder charges following deadly shooting on Parrett St.

Latest News

Illinois surpasses 25K COVID related deaths
Interchange reconstruction for I-165, KY 69 begins in Ohio Co.
Owensboro Transit System hosting vaccination clinic Monday
Deaconess Aquatic Center now open