Gov. Beshear to hold COVID update Monday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 15,670 cases, 238 deaths, 54.47% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 5156 cases, 80 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 7,693 cases, 187 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,204 cases, 74 deaths, 38.96% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 7,401 cases, 96 deaths, 48.80% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,331 cases, 33 deaths, 45.38% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,354 cases, 37 deaths, 48.63% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,350 cases, 27 deaths, 39.27% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,273 cases, 17 deaths, 58.50% vaccinated

