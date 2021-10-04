Birthday Club
Evansville Water makes changes to mailing distribution system and website

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Evansville water customers say they haven’t received their water bills that are due Oct. 11.

Evansville Water Officials said, “Due to a change in our mail distribution system, paper bills mailed to some customers may be delayed. The utility is working with those who have been impacted by the delay while the issue is being resolved.”

They are asking those impacted to call customer service. Their number is 812-436-7846.

Water officials say they also have a new website.

They say improvements include quick links to the most frequently searched topics, like:

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Officials say a major enhancement to the site include online forms that enable the customer to request select services completely online without taking additional steps, like emailing attachments.

