Dugan Best Recreation Center slated to host fall festival this week in Owensboro
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dugan Best Recreation Center in Owensboro is set to celebrate with a week-long festival.
The festivities start Monday and run until Friday.
There will be daily activities, arts and crafts, relays and much more.
The festival kicks off with a scavenger hunt and arts and crafts on Monday at 1 p.m.
The event will wrap up Friday night with a teen dance and nachos at 6 p.m.
