Deaconess Aquatic Center now open
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Aquatic Center is now open.
It’s one that Olympian Lilly King says could be the future of water sports in Evansville.
There’s a 50-meter competitive pool, a diving well, recreational areas and a kids’ splash zone outside.
The competition pool just opened at 5 a.m. for lap swim.
The recreational pool opens at 9 a.m.
Officials say a daily pass will be $6.
Packages for 15, 30 and 45 visits will be available too.
Monthly memberships are $25 and monthly membership for families are $50.
Officials say there’s financial assistance available for those who qualify.
