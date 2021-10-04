Birthday Club
Deaconess Aquatic Center now open

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Aquatic Center is now open.

It’s one that Olympian Lilly King says could be the future of water sports in Evansville.

There’s a 50-meter competitive pool, a diving well, recreational areas and a kids’ splash zone outside.

The competition pool just opened at 5 a.m. for lap swim.

The recreational pool opens at 9 a.m.

Officials say a daily pass will be $6.

Packages for 15, 30 and 45 visits will be available too.

Monthly memberships are $25 and monthly membership for families are $50.

Officials say there’s financial assistance available for those who qualify.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

