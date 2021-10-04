Cooler Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of the cold front, much cooler this week as high temps drop to near normal. Becoming partly sunny and cooler as temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms through this evening. Tonight, partly cloudy, and sharply chilly with lows dropping to 60-degrees.

Tuesday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers...mainly during the afternoon. High temps will remain in the upper 70s behind northerly winds. Tuesday night, cloudy with showers likely as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Due to extra clouds, high temps will ease into the mid-70s.

