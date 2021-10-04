Boonville Wives, Businesses Honor Firefighters

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire Prevention Week kicked off Sunday, Oct. 3, and the wives of Boonville firefighters decided to band together to show their appreciation for their husbands.

“We show our support for our guys every single day,” said Jennifer Curry, a wife of a Boonville firefighter. “They’re our husbands. We just wanted the entire community to see it.”

Curry helped mobilize the community to decorate the center of Boonville to show their gratitude for the first responders.

“It was just really really nice to see everybody has kind of come together to support our guys,” Curry said.

They tied red ribbons, hung red thin-lined flags and thank you posters for the first responders. School children even colored, “thank you cards” that were hung up in stores. Boonville Fire Chief, Steven Byers was almost left speechless.

“You know it means a lot to come up here and see all the support from the businesses, our families, the citizens,” Byers said. “And the display they put up for everyone to see. It means a lot.”

Fire Prevention Week ends Saturday, Oct. 9.

