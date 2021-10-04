Birthday Club
Big Dipper restaurant picked as Imagination Library’s 2021 ornament

Imagination Library's 2021 ornament.(Imagination Library of Daviess County.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Imagination Library of Daviess County’s 2021 ornament is the Big Dipper restaurant in Owensboro.

Each year, the Imagination Library puts out ornaments of Owensboro landmarks.

They sell those ornaments to help support their mission of improving literacy skills in Daviess County by providing books to children’s homes.

Officials say the new Big Dipper ornament and ornaments from past years are sold at Willow Tree, Simply Chic, Crazy Me and Danhauer Drugs in Owensboro.

According to their website, if you are out of town, you can have an ornament shipped to you. You can do that by emailing imaginationlibraryofdc@gmail.com.

You can support the Imagination Library by purchasing their pewter ornaments for $18 each.

You can find more information along with different ornaments here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

