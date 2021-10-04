100th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival now in full swing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rides are now running and food booths are serving everything from pronto pups to kraut balls at the 100th West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

The festival was mostly canceled last year due to the pandemic. Nut Club members still held the popular half pot raffle, which raises money for area non-profits.

The half pot is back this year, and tickets are now on sale.

As of 2:50 p.m. Monday, the first day of sales, the half pot was already at nearly $58,000 and climbing fast.

All the action is happening on West Franklin Street on Evansville’s west side.

The Nut Club also just announced the winners of this year’s window decoration contest.

American Family Insurance came in first, earning $2,000 for St. Phillips Catholic Church.

Paul’s Menswear took the second place prize of $1,000. They’ll split it between Ozanan Family Shelter and Corpus Christi Art Department.

Evansville Realty will give their $500 third place prize to It Takes a Village.

