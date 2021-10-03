Sycamores Attack Proves too much for Aces Women’s Soccer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Facing a strong attack, the University of Evansville women’s soccer team could not overcome a second half deficit in a 4-1 loss at Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind. on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Alex Eyler continued her re-emergence in her fourth collegiate season, scoring her first goal of the year in the 71st minute to go along with a team-high four assists in 2021. In goal, fifth-year senior Michaela Till moved closer to the program record for career saves, tallying three in the Aces loss.

In the first half, Evansville owned the slight advantage on shots, recording nine to Indiana State’s 8, but it was the Sycamores who capitalized late in the opening 45 minutes. The 38th minute saw Indiana State go in front off a corner as the ball rattled around in a scrum and was clipped in by Celeste Wahlberg.

To open the second half, Indiana State continued their strong attack. In the 52nd minute, the Sycamores tallied their second goal of the afternoon as Mackenzie Kent scored from the top of the 18. Just 10 minutes later, Indiana State added a third with a goal from Chloe Tesny. Evansville would pull one back in the 71st minute, looking to set-up a late comeback. A misplayed ball from the Sycamore backline was tipped by Emily Ormson, who found a sprinting Eyler. Eyler then took just one touch before firing the ball to the right post, slipping it past the keeper to cut the deficit to 3-1. With Evansville making a late run at it, Indiana State secured the win with a goal in the 89th minute by Mackenzie Kent as the Sycamores captured the 4-1 win.

Evansville returns to the pitch on Saturday, October 9th with a trip to take on Illinois State in Bloomington, Ill. at 6 PM.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.