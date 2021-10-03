Police: Man hit and killed on Lloyd Expressway
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pedestrian was hit Saturday night on Lloyd Expressway and Cross Pointe Boulevard.
Officials say the accident happened around 11:00 p.m. when a man trying to cross the expressway was hit by a car. That man died at the scene.
Officials say the driver was taken to Deaconess for a drug and alcohol test where he tested negative for both.
No arrests have been made, and no other injuries were reported.
