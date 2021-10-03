Pier 17 Cajun Seafood and Bar now open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new seafood restaurant has just opened on Green River Road across from Eastland Mall.

Pier 17 Cajun Seafood and Bar had their grand opening Saturday afternoon.

They say the restaurant’s menu consists of a variety of seafood appetizers, combo specials, fried baskets and boils.

This is the restaurant’s second location, with the other being in Louisville, Kentucky.

