North wins IHSAA girls state championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - North and Castle were up in Indianapolis Saturday, playing for the IHSAA girls golf state championship.

The Huskies were the favorites to win it after a record-setting and eighth straight regional.

The Lady Huskies defended their state title by shooting a two-day total of 606, which is 30-over par.

They won by 18 strokes over Fort Wayne Homestead.

Castle had an impressive weekend as well, finishing fourth out of 15 teams.

Individually, North’s Chloe Johnson finished in second place, shooting one over for the weekend.

Castle’s Hailey Kirkland led the Knights at five over and finished in fifth.

Mater Dei’s Emily Gagnon played as an individual and tied for 64th.

