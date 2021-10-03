Mostly dry Monday, more rain midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few isolated showers are still hanging around this evening, but that rain will taper off as we head into the night. Temperatures topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. We will fall back through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the lower 60s by the end of the night under partly cloudy skies.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Monday afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy but dry through most of the daytime hours with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. A low pressure system will develop to our south during the day Tuesday, then as it pushes northward into our region, it will bring rain up into the Tri-State Tuesday evening and into the night.

Scattered rain will remain possible throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday as that low pressure system passes through our region. The last of the rain will taper off to our north on Friday, and the weekend is looking dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

We will see a slight dip in our temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s due to the clouds and the rain, but we will warm back into the lower 80s by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.