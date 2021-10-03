Birthday Club
Final preparations underway for Fall Festival

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nut Clubbers are hard at work getting things ready for the Fall Festival.

The West Side Nut Club posted pictures Saturday morning of them preparing for the 100th Fall Festival.

Sunday is Family Day down on West Franklin Street, where kiddie rides will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

It’s a good opportunity if you want to avoid the crowds and have some family fun.

The Nut Club will be selling food and drinks on Franklin at 10th Avenue.

Fall Festival starts on Monday.

