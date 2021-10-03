EPD: Woman arrested after road rage incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested a woman after a parking lot road rage incident Friday night.

Records show it happened at the CVS parking lot on Morgan Avenue.

Court records state that witnesses saw Darrian Johnson hit a woman in the head with a handgun before pointing it at the victim.

According to an affidavit, it all started when Johnson and another car became congested in the parking lot.

Records say an argument started and Johnson said that was when things became physical.

Authorities say the victim told police Johnson pointed the gun at her.

The victim’s husband told police Johnson hit the victim with a gun.

However, Johnson told police the victim threw the first punch.

Johnson is in jail facing a battery with a deadly weapon charge.

