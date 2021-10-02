Birthday Club
SMILE Mile returns to Vanderburgh Co. 4-H Center to promote Down syndrome awareness

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There was a whole lot of fun had Saturday at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds as SMILE on Down Syndrome held its annual SMILE Mile walk.

There was plenty of fun and activities for the who family, including live entertainment, a foam party, dancing, refreshments, games and the one-mile walk.

The idea for the event is to celebrate National Down Syndrome Awareness Month by promoting the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome.

“Bringing a recognition for all the individuals with Down syndrome that it’s not what it portrays it to be,” said Holly Bittner, the community outreach coordinator for SMILE Mile. “I know it seems like a disability, but in my eyes, it’s us that has the disability. Bringing awareness and education, not only to elder adults but younger generations, for them to see on their own first-hand experience, what it looks like for someone to have Down syndrome.”

The goal was to raise $70,000 that will go to fund SMILE on Down Syndrome programs throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

