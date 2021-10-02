Masonville Fire Department: Homeowner rescued after house fire

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - At around 8:50 a.m. Masonville Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 5100 block of Old Hartford Road near Georgia Lane.

MFD says when they arrived the one story home had heavy smoke conditions, and fire showing from inside of the home. Crews from the Daviess County Fire Department came and helped put out the fire.

Before MFD arrived, an off duty Battalion Chief from Owensboro Fire Department was nearby, and noticed the smoke.

That chief and a passerby then went to investigate, and were able to get into the home and rescue the homeowner who was still inside.

Officials say the homeowner was taken to the hospital to be treated. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Masonville, Ky. house fire (Masonville Fire Department)

Masonville, Ky. house fire (Masonville Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.