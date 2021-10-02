Birthday Club
Man hospitalized after stabbing incident in Owensboro(Gray News)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One man is now in the hospital after police say he was found with multiple stab wounds on Friday night.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers were sent to the 600 block of Orchard Street in response to a disturbance call.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they found the man with numerous wounds as a result of the stabbing.

Police say the man was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and he’s believed to have “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

The case remains under investigation.

If anyone has additional information related to this incident, call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

