Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

HPD investigating shots fired incident

(Gray News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - At around 4:25 p.m. on Friday Henderson Police Department responded to a shots fired call.

It happened at the intersection of Clay Street and Mayer.

Witnesses say they saw one car shooting at another car.

Officials say one 9mm shell casing was found, and they currently have no suspects.

HPD is asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact their office or Crime Stoppers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samajui Barnes
EPD: 17-year-old facing murder charges following deadly shooting on Parrett St.
Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a report of a head-on collision on...
Head on crash under investigation in Evansville
Greenville man found not guilty of son’s murder
Greenville man found not guilty of son’s murder
Patrick Walsh
ISP: Intoxicated motorcycle driver clocked at 98 mph
2 men arrested on drug charges after shooting no longer face dealing charge
2 men arrested on drug charges after shooting no longer face dealing charge

Latest News

Baptist Health in Madisonville changes visitation guidelines
Baptist Health in Madisonville changes visitation guidelines
Man hospitalized after stabbing incident in Owensboro
Man hospitalized after stabbing incident in Owensboro
Baptist Health in Madisonville changes visitation guidelines
Baptist Health in Madisonville changes visitation guidelines
Deaconess Aquatic Center holds virtual dedication ceremony Friday
Deaconess Aquatic Center holds virtual dedication ceremony Friday