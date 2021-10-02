HPD investigating shots fired incident

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - At around 4:25 p.m. on Friday Henderson Police Department responded to a shots fired call.

It happened at the intersection of Clay Street and Mayer.

Witnesses say they saw one car shooting at another car.

Officials say one 9mm shell casing was found, and they currently have no suspects.

HPD is asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact their office or Crime Stoppers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

