EVSC announces free online tutoring for students
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with EVSC announced a free, online tutoring program for its students, thanks to a partnership with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library
They say sixth through 12th-grade students now have access to free, one-on-one, online tutoring.
According to a social media post on the school corporation’s Facebook page, experts will be available to help students with homework, help improve their writing skills, study for a test and much more.
You can learn more here.
