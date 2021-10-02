Birthday Club
EVSC announces free online tutoring for students

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with EVSC announced a free, online tutoring program for its students, thanks to a partnership with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library

They say sixth through 12th-grade students now have access to free, one-on-one, online tutoring.

According to a social media post on the school corporation’s Facebook page, experts will be available to help students with homework, help improve their writing skills, study for a test and much more.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

