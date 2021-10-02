Evansville Half Marathon back in-person

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Half Marathon took place downtown Saturday despite talk of cancellation last year.

The YMCA Southwestern Indiana announced the event would be virtual last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, however, they were able to hold the event in-person Saturday morning.

The event kicked off its 18th year at 7 a.m. where runners and walkers participated in either ‘The Half’ or ‘The 5 Miler’ races.

Those participants ranged from ages 10 to 70 and up.

For ‘The Half’ race, Reid Masterson took home first place on the men’s side while Lauren Minor took first place on the women’s side. For ‘The 5 Miler’ race Kent Burress took home first place on the men’s side, while Brooke Armbruster took first on the women’s side.

They say finishers of the races received medals as well as an Evansville Half Marathon t-shirt.

For race results visit onlineraceresults.com.

