EFD investigating after abandoned house catches fire

(WIFR)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department crews were called to the 1100 block of Keller St. for a house fire early Saturday morning.

Officials say around 5:50 a.m. firefighters arrived to an abandoned house fully engulfed in flames through the roof. The fire spread to the side and the attic space of one of the other homes next door.

Neighbors told the person inside of that home, and they were evacuated without injury.

EFD says the fire started in the front room of the vacant home and consumed the front half and attic space of the house.

The fire was fully extinguished around 7:25 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and EPD was called for an Arson report.

