Clouds and rain chances linger throughout the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered rain will continue to move from southwest to northeast through the Tri-State this evening and into the overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the mid 60s.

It looks like the rain on Sunday will be a little more isolated. Showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible on and off throughout the day, but there will be quite a bit of dry time mixed in as well. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but we may get a few peeks of sunshine, especially during the second half of the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

While some isolated thunderstorms and pockets of heavy rain are possible tonight and Sunday, severe storms are not expected, and any flooding would be very localized, so I’ve decided to cancel the Alert Day.

The last of that rain will taper off Sunday night as temperatures fall into the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. An isolated shower is possible Monday afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry.

Our rain chances ramp back up during the middle of the week as a low pressure system develops to our south then moves northward through the Tri-State Wednesday into Thursday. We are not talking about a total washout, but that scattered rain could certainly affect some Fall Festival plans. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

That low pressure system will move out of our region by the end of the week, and we will get a little more sunshine Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

