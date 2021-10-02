Baptist Health in Madisonville changes visitation guidelines

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health in Madisonville is changing its guidelines for visitors, starting Monday, October 4.

Officials say the specific rules for visitors vary by where the patient is in the hospital. For example, no visitors are allowed in the critical care unit, however, two people are allowed to visit a patient in the NICU per day.

Visitation hours are seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Officials also say all visitors are required to wear a mask at all times, and will be screened for Covid prior to entry.

Currently, no children under 16 years old can be visitors.

