Angel Mounds hosts Four Winds Native American Show this weekend

Four Winds Native American Show held this weekend at Angel Mounds.
Four Winds Native American Show held this weekend at Angel Mounds.(WFIE)
By Jessica Costello
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Four Winds Native American Show is happening this weekend at Angel Mounds.

The event has beautiful artwork and jewelry and is a way to learn about Native American culture.

Event organizers say there’s nothing special about October or this weekend but is just a way to celebrate the arts through Native American song and dance performances.

There was also a variety of hand-crafted items from Native American artists.

This is a two-day event, so if you couldn’t come out Saturday, you can still purchase tickets online for Sunday’s celebration.

The program developer tells us these events have always been a great way to get people anxious to learn and participate.

“For me, my job has always been to lower my voice and bring the voice of the people who are the descendants of those who lived here at the property because they can best tell those stories,” said Elizabeth Bostelman, the program developer. “They can tell stories of what’s happening today, how it connects with the past, and I just think that’s really important because that’s the way people are going to learn when they’re experiencing it from the people who know and know best.”

You’ll hear more tonight on 14 News from some of those who performed Saturday and from the local artist who tells us how special it is to be a part of the weekend.

