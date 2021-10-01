Birthday Club
Woman encourages others to get vaccinated after husband dies of COVID-19

By Gabriella Rusk and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A husband and father died from the virus at 49 years old. Family members said he did not get vaccinated for COVID-19, WMTV reported.

“He thought he had a fever, and he thought he had a cough,” said his wife, Leslie Wrigley. “I told him I thought he could possibly have COVID.”

Test results showed Wayne Wrigley did have the virus. He spent several days at home battling symptoms before being admitted to the hospital for treatment. Eventually, he was put into ICU.

“I was told to prepare that he was going to pass and that he had a better chance of passing than living,” Leslie Wrigley explained. “They said that even if he did live, he would never come home. He would be in a long-term nursing facility.”

Despite best efforts, Wayne Wrigley’s health continued to worsen. He died 50 days after he started feeling sick.

Leslie Wrigley and her daughter got vaccinated against COVID-19 in May. She says fear of the vaccine kept her husband from getting the shot.

But in his final days, Leslie Wrigley says her husband expressed feelings of regret.

“He said he was so close to going with me to get that vaccine,” Leslie Wrigley said. “He wished that he had.”

Leslie Wrigley says it’s difficult to open up about her husband’s journey with COVID-19 and his decision to not get vaccinated. But she doesn’t want other families to go through the same pain.

“I just don’t want him to be somebody else that died from COVID,” said Leslie Wrigley. “I want them to know he was a husband, a father, a brother, a son, a nephew and a friend.”

Since sharing Wayne Wrigley’s story on Facebook, Leslie Wrigley says many people have told her they’ve decided to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

