West Nile Virus found in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The West Nile Virus has been Found in Dubois County according to health officials.

The Health Department says three samples tested positive for the virus.

Officials are encouraging people to protect themselves from mosquitoes by using the following steps:

Apply insect repellent containing DEET to clothes and exposed skin.

Wear light colored clothing

Avoid wet, highly vegetative areas where mosquitoes live

Avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times, dusk to dawn, when possible.

Officials are also encouraging people to prevent mosquitoes from breeding by doing the following:

Eliminate areas of standing water on your property

Repair failing septic systems.

Remove any containers that will hold water.

Clean your clogged gutters.

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed. Tall vegetation is an excellent harborage area for mosquitoes.

Keep swimming pools chlorinated and clean.

The basic rule is; if water lasts more than 4 days mosquitoes can reproduce.

Health officials want to remind residents to stay vigilant in protecting themselves from the West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.

