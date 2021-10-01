Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Vincennes Lincoln vs. North

Vincennes Lincoln (1-5) and North (3-3) are set to square off on the gridiron in the Touchdown...
Vincennes Lincoln (1-5) and North (3-3) are set to square off on the gridiron in the Touchdown Live Game of the Week on Friday night.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vincennes Lincoln (1-5) and North (3-3) are set to square off on the gridiron on Friday night.

The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

You can watch the game live in the video below:

Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.

The remaining schedule for Touchdown Live Game of the Week is listed below:

  • Week 8 - (10/8/21) - Castle vs Central (Streaming)
  • Week 9 - (10/15/21) - Memorial vs Castle (Streaming)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

