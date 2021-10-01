Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Vincennes Lincoln vs. North
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vincennes Lincoln (1-5) and North (3-3) are set to square off on the gridiron on Friday night.
The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.
The remaining schedule for Touchdown Live Game of the Week is listed below:
- Week 8 - (10/8/21) - Castle vs Central (Streaming)
- Week 9 - (10/15/21) - Memorial vs Castle (Streaming)
