Summer-Like Start To October

Alert Day: Sunday
9/30 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/30 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny and continued warm as high temps remain in the mid-80s. Tonight, partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms...mainly late. Low temps in the mid-60s.

Saturday, becoming mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon. The threat for severe thunderstorms is low as high temps cool into the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

Sunday, cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms along with pockets of torrential rainfall. The severe weather threat is low but minor flooding is possible. High temps will ease into the mid-70s.

