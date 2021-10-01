Scattered rain likely this weekend, heavy rain possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is some rain to our west-southwest that is headed toward the Tri-State. We will most likely stay dry this evening with temperatures falling through the 70s during tonight’s high school football games. We will eventually bottom out in the low to mid 60s overnight under increasing clouds.

Scattered rain is possible on and off throughout the day on Saturday, but there will be periods of dry time on and off throughout the day as well. I know there are a lot of outdoor events planned this weekend, and you may get lucky with a window of dry weather for some of those, but I would move your plans indoors if possible just to be safe.

Saturday will also be mostly cloudy and a little breezy at times with winds from the south-southwest at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 18 mph. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80° Saturday afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday night.

We are on alert for the possibility of some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. Severe storms are not expected at this time, but that heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

In total, most of us will probably pick up between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain this weekend, but some isolated totals closer to 2 inches are certainly possible.

Sunday will be cloudy through the morning hours, but we may get a few peeks of sun during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

By Monday, the cold front and low pressure system bringing us all that rain will push off to our east-southeast, but it won’t make it very far before it starts to stall out. That will keep partly cloudy skies and isolated rain chances lingering in the forecast through most of next week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

