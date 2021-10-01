Birthday Club
Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million. That makes it the 10th largest U.S. lottery prize ahead of Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, night's drawing.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The giant Powerball jackpot got even bigger Friday as officials raised the estimated payout to $635 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The grand prize was increased from an earlier estimate of $620 million, reflecting a surge in sales from players attracted by the potential payoff. The more people who buy tickets, the larger the prize grows.

The jackpot is now the 10th largest ever, though still far less than the record $1.586 billion prize set in 2016.

While the jackpot increases, the chance of winning all that money remains miniscule, at one in 292.2 million. Those odds are the reason the jackpot has grown so large, as there have been 39 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

The jackpot amount refers to the payout for winners who choose the annuity option, which provides 30 payments over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $450 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

