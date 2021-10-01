Police: One person shot ‘multiple times’ in Evansville
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Parrett Street.
It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
Evansville Police confirm one person was shot ‘multiple times.’
Witlessness say they saw about four people run from the scene and one car take off.
Police say they are still looking for the suspects.
They say they tried to use a K9, but couldn’t they couldn’t get a track.
