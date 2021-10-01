Police: One person shot ‘multiple times’ in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Parrett Street.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.

Evansville Police confirm one person was shot ‘multiple times.’

#BREAKING:



Officers with the EPD confirm one person has been shot at 1322 Parrett St.



Neighbors tell me they heard the first shot at 8:07am, followed by 3 more shots.



The property owner tells me the victim is still inside the building. @14News pic.twitter.com/9zE8f3l1u8 — Samantha Johnson 14 NEWS (@SamJohnsonNews) October 1, 2021

Witlessness say they saw about four people run from the scene and one car take off.

Police say they are still looking for the suspects.

They say they tried to use a K9, but couldn’t they couldn’t get a track.

