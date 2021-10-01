Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Person rescued after falling into Ohio Co. ravine

Person rescued after falling down Ohio Co. ravine
Person rescued after falling down Ohio Co. ravine(Masonville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A person had to be rescued in Ohio County after officials say they fell down into a ravine.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 762, right near Crane Pond Road.

This is just south of the Daviess County line.

Masonville fire officials say the person landed in the ravine after falling down a 20 foot embankment.

They say firefighters had to rappel down the steep embankment to reach the person.

Rescuers say the person had several lower injuries.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen arrested after a chases ended in a crash in Warrick County.
ISP: 14-year-old arrested after chase ends in crash in Warrick Co.
Damon Busby.
Man sentenced in Hwy 41 crash that killed 3 people
$40k check from city of Evansville intercepted, according to Mayor’s Office
$40k check from city of Evansville intercepted, according to Mayor’s Office
Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a report of a head-on collision on...
Head on crash under investigation in Evansville
Highway reopened after fatal car crash
Name released of motorcycle driver killed in Vanderburgh Co. crash

Latest News

10/1 Sunrise Headlines
10/1 Sunrise Headlines
Head on crash under investigation in Evansville
Head on crash under investigation in Evansville
Heavy fire damages home on West Hillsdale Rd.
Heavy fire damages home on West Hillsdale Rd.
Tri-State swimming team makes new home out of Deaconess Aquatic Center
Tri-State swimming team makes new home out of Deaconess Aquatic Center