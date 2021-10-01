Person rescued after falling into Ohio Co. ravine

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A person had to be rescued in Ohio County after officials say they fell down into a ravine.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 762, right near Crane Pond Road.

This is just south of the Daviess County line.

Masonville fire officials say the person landed in the ravine after falling down a 20 foot embankment.

They say firefighters had to rappel down the steep embankment to reach the person.

Rescuers say the person had several lower injuries.

