Officials remind Ky. residents fall forest-fire hazard season has begun

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky’s fall forest-fire hazard season has begun, meaning it is illegal to burn near a woods.

Under state law, no burning can take place within 150 feet of a woodland or brushland unless it’s after 6:00 p.m.

Officials say burning in the evening makes it harder for fire to escape because humidity levels are typically higher and winds are generally lower.

The Kentucky division of forestry said in a statement that the fall fire season runs from October 1 until December 15.

