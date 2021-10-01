Mount Vernon looks to stay undefeated in rivalry matchup against Gibson Southern

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Sitting at the top of the Pocket Athletic Conference with a perfect record, the Mount Vernon football team has a big challenge on the horizon this week as the Wildcats face their dominant rival - Gibson Southern.

So far this season, the Wildcats have controlled conference play, winning six consecutive games. However, the Titans aren’t far behind as they currently rank second in the conference, with their only loss against South Warren back in Week 4.

So although his team remains undefeated, Mount Vernon head coach Luke Messmer knows his team cannot let up.

“They’re at the top of the mountain, so to speak, everybody’s gunning for them,” Messmer said. “And that’s the goal this week is to challenge them and give them our best.”

One person in particular that Messmer knows will challenge his squad is Gibson Southern quarterback and Purdue commit Brady Allen. Instead of stopping Allen, Messmer said the goal is to control him.

“Try to contain, try to slow down and try to take away some things that might be their best and hopefully get them off their rhythm a little bit,” Messmer said.

The Wildcats have home-field advantage against their arch-rival, so they are looking to their fans to bring the energy.

“We’re looking for a lot of energy in our student section,” Messmer said. “We know we’ve heard from them already this week, they’re going to be loud and a large crowd. We just hope our kids can feed off that a little bit, maybe that’ll give us that 12th man kind of thing, and get a little bit more intensity every play.”

Kickoff is slated for Friday night in Mount Vernon at 7 p.m.

