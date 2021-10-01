KWC announces newly-named Jack T. Wells ‘77 Activity Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The newest Kentucky Wesleyan College facility is named for dedicated alumnus and former Board of Trustee Chair, Jack Wells ‘77, who passed away in August 2020.

The Jack T. Wells Charitable Trust recently confirmed a donation that was given to his alma mater, which also includes the establishment of the Jack T. Wells Endowed Scholarship Fund at KWC.

“We could not be more thankful to Jack Wells, whose legacy will live on at Kentucky Wesleyan College in numerous ways,” says President of KWC, Thomas Mitzel.

“We are delighted to recognize Jack with the naming of the Activity Center and thankful for the many Owensboro-area students who will benefit from his endowed scholarship.”

Officials say KWC entered into an ownership agreement for the former Legacy Owensboro church property in 2019. The facility was renamed Activity Hall in 2020 and throughout the 2020-21 academic year, the space became invaluable as multiple activities were hosted in it.

Wells was inducted into the KWC Alumni Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2014, and recognized as the Outstanding Alumnus in 2011.

Wells was a successful businessman and entrepreneur who always invested in his hometown and alma mater.

