ISP: Man pulled gun on neighbor and firefighters during illegal burn fight

Timothy Lance
Timothy Lance(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say Oakland City Firefighters were called to an illegal burn Thursday night on Jackson Street.

They say while firefighters were discussing the city burn ordinance with the homeowner, a neighbor, 59-year-old Timothy Lance came up to them.

Troopers say Lance and the homeowner started to argue, and firefighters stepped in between to separate them.

They say Lance pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the homeowner and firefighters.

Lance was arrested and charged with Intimidation and Pointing a Firearm.

He’s been released on bond.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

