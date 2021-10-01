Birthday Club
ISP: Intoxicated motorcycle driver clocked at 98 mph

Patrick Walsh
Patrick Walsh(Indiana State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a drunk motorcycle driver was going nearly 100 mph Thursday night.

Troopers say 31-year-old Patrick Walsh was pulled over around 11 p.m. on S.R. 66 near Cross Pointe Blvd.

They say his motorcycle was clocked at 98 mph near Epworth Road.

Troopers say Walsh failed field sobriety tests, and had a blood alcohol content of .11%.

Walsh was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

