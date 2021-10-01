Ind. reports new COVID deaths in Vanderburgh and Perry Counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,482 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 962,808 cases and 15,165 deaths.

The state map shows one new death both in Vanderburgh County and Perry County.

It shows 75 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 33 new cases in Dubois County, 22 new cases in Warrick County, 13 new cases in Spencer County, 28 new cases in Gibson County, 14 new cases in Pike County, five new cases in Perry County, and nine new cases in Posey County.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 30,969 cases, 460 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,927 cases, 125 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,865 cases, 179 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,579 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,656 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,291 cases, 107 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,260 cases, 37 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,180 cases, 41 deaths

