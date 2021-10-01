Ind. reports 12 new positive COVID cases in at least 3 southern counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,218 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 965,982 cases and 15,193 deaths.

The state map shows 107 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 42 new cases in Warrick County, 34 new cases in Dubois County, 20 new cases in Gibson County, 12 new cases in Spencer, Perry and Posey County, and 10 new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 31,076 cases, 460 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,961 cases, 125 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,907 cases, 179 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,591 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,668 cases, 41 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,310 cases, 107 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,272 cases, 37 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,188 cases, 41 deaths

