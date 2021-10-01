Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 12 new positive COVID cases in at least 3 southern counties

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,218 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 965,982 cases and 15,193 deaths.

The state map shows 107 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 42 new cases in Warrick County, 34 new cases in Dubois County, 20 new cases in Gibson County, 12 new cases in Spencer, Perry and Posey County, and 10 new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 31,076 cases, 460 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 7,961 cases, 125 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 10,907 cases, 179 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,591 cases, 54 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,668 cases, 41 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 6,310 cases, 107 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,272 cases, 37 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,188 cases, 41 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a report of a head-on collision on...
Head on crash under investigation in Evansville
Shooting on Parrett Street
Police: 2 suspects in custody after person killed in morning shooting
Damon Busby.
Man sentenced in Hwy 41 crash that killed 3 people
Teen arrested after a chases ended in a crash in Warrick County.
ISP: 14-year-old arrested after chase ends in crash in Warrick Co.
$40k check from city of Evansville intercepted, according to Mayor’s Office
$40k check from city of Evansville intercepted, according to Mayor’s Office

Latest News

West Nile Virus found in Dubois Co.
West Nile Virus found in Dubois Co.
Ky. fall forest-fire hazard season has begun
Officials remind Ky. residents fall forest-fire hazard season has begun
West Nile Virus found in Dubois Co.
West Nile Virus found in Dubois Co.
Ky. fall forest-fire hazard season has begun
Officials remind Ky. residents fall forest-fire hazard season has begun