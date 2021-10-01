Henderson family raising awareness for domestic violence

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - October celebrates Domestic Violence Awareness Month across the country.

For one Henderson family, this is the most important month of the year.

Jay and Kristie Randolph started the Chloe Randolph Organization in honor of their daughter, who was murdered in 2019 by her estranged husband.

To help start a conversation around the community regarding domestic violence, Jay dyed his beard purple on Friday.

“People want to know why did you do this, or why did you do that,” he said. “They start to get inquisitive. You can tell them, this is for domestic violence awareness month.”

The color purple, specifically purple lights, has become a sign of hope for victims.

“It’s just a way for us as a community to show victims that they do have someone that they can come out and talk to,” Kristie Randolph said.

Kentucky has the highest rate of domestic violence of any state in the country.

That’s why the Randolph family believes so strongly in raising awareness this month.

“Prior to Chloe’s story, there wasn’t a presence for domestic violence awareness,” Kristie said. “We strive to make sure that all citizens of Henderson County know that we’re here and we’re here to be their voice.”

The Chloe Randolph Organization has several events and challenges planned for this month.

Events like the Candles of Hope on Oct. 10 in Central Park, and The Chalk Walk will be happening all month long.

Additionally, the organization is encouraging the community to “light up the night” throughout the month, by switching to purple light bulbs outside their homes.

The Randolph family hopes that through their organization, they can help prevent what happened to Chloe, happening to someone else.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.