Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Henderson family raising awareness for domestic violence

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - October celebrates Domestic Violence Awareness Month across the country.

For one Henderson family, this is the most important month of the year.

Jay and Kristie Randolph started the Chloe Randolph Organization in honor of their daughter, who was murdered in 2019 by her estranged husband.

To help start a conversation around the community regarding domestic violence, Jay dyed his beard purple on Friday.

“People want to know why did you do this, or why did you do that,” he said. “They start to get inquisitive. You can tell them, this is for domestic violence awareness month.”

The color purple, specifically purple lights, has become a sign of hope for victims.

“It’s just a way for us as a community to show victims that they do have someone that they can come out and talk to,” Kristie Randolph said.

Kentucky has the highest rate of domestic violence of any state in the country.

That’s why the Randolph family believes so strongly in raising awareness this month.

“Prior to Chloe’s story, there wasn’t a presence for domestic violence awareness,” Kristie said. “We strive to make sure that all citizens of Henderson County know that we’re here and we’re here to be their voice.”

The Chloe Randolph Organization has several events and challenges planned for this month.

Events like the Candles of Hope on Oct. 10 in Central Park, and The Chalk Walk will be happening all month long.

Additionally, the organization is encouraging the community to “light up the night” throughout the month, by switching to purple light bulbs outside their homes.

The Randolph family hopes that through their organization, they can help prevent what happened to Chloe, happening to someone else.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a report of a head-on collision on...
Head on crash under investigation in Evansville
Police: 2 suspects in custody after person killed in morning shooting
Police: 2 suspects in custody after person killed in morning shooting
Damon Busby.
Man sentenced in Hwy 41 crash that killed 3 people
Teen arrested after a chases ended in a crash in Warrick County.
ISP: 14-year-old arrested after chase ends in crash in Warrick Co.
$40k check from city of Evansville intercepted, according to Mayor’s Office
$40k check from city of Evansville intercepted, according to Mayor’s Office

Latest News

EPD and Deaconess Women’s Hospital unveil new pink cruiser
EPD and Deaconess Women’s Hospital unveil new pink cruiser
Vincennes Lincoln (1-5) and North (3-3) are set to square off on the gridiron on Friday night.
Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Vincennes Lincoln vs. North
Officials remind Ky. residents fall forest-fire hazard season has begun
Officials remind Ky. residents fall forest-fire hazard season has begun
2 men arrested on drug charges after shooting no longer face dealing charge
2 men arrested on drug charges after shooting no longer face dealing charge