The Hadi Shrine Circus returns this fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hadi Shrine Circus returns Thanksgiving weekend after postponing its 87th year due to the Covid pandemic last year.

Tickets for the circus are now available and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or at the Ford Center box office as early as noon.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome back the Hadi Shrine Circus in 2021, especially during a time when families are eager for good, wholesome entertainment at a reasonable price,” said Hadi Shrine spokesperson, Dale Thomas.

The circus kicks off on Thanksgiving Day and runs through Sunday, November 28.

The event has eight showtimes. The full schedule is below:

Thursday, November 25 – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 26 – 9:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 27 – 9:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 28 – 3:00 p.m.

The full line-up of acts for the circus will be announced in mid-November.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.