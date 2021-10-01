Birthday Club
Greenville man found not guilty of son’s murder

George Cundiff
George Cundiff(Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Greenville man has been found not guilty in the murder of his son.

As we reported in December 2019, George Cundiff was arrested after troopers say he shot his son, Christopher Cundiff, in the chest.

Troopers say the two had been in an altercation.

Court officials tell us Cundiff, who goes by Rudy, was found not guilty of murder Thursday.

