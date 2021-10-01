Greenville man found not guilty of son’s murder

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Greenville man has been found not guilty in the murder of his son.

As we reported in December 2019, George Cundiff was arrested after troopers say he shot his son, Christopher Cundiff, in the chest.

Troopers say the two had been in an altercation.

Court officials tell us Cundiff, who goes by Rudy, was found not guilty of murder Thursday.

