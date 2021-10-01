Gov. Beshear announces run for re-election
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is officially running for re-election.
Via a social media post, Beshear announced he has filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election in 2023.
Beshear made his announcement in the same week he landed a record-shattering economic development project, putting Kentucky at the forefront of the green energy movement.
So far, State Auditor, Mike Harmon is the only Republican to officially announce a run for governor.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.