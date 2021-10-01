Gov. Beshear announces run for re-election

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is officially running for re-election.

Via a social media post, Beshear announced he has filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election in 2023.

Beshear made his announcement in the same week he landed a record-shattering economic development project, putting Kentucky at the forefront of the green energy movement.

So far, State Auditor, Mike Harmon is the only Republican to officially announce a run for governor.

