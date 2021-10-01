Birthday Club
Gibson Southern QB Brady Allen wins Touchdown Live POTW honors

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week for his Week 7 performance against Heritage Hills.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Heritage Hills vs. Gibson So.]

The Purdue commit had another incredibly efficient night through the air, completing 12 of 14 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans’ 42-3 victory over the Patriots last Friday.

Gibson Southern currently sits in second place in the Pocket Athletic Conference with a 5-1 record heading into its big rivalry game against the undefeated Mount Vernon Wildcats on Friday.

