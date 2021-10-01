Birthday Club
EVPL begins their ‘Fall Into Reading’ Challenge

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Public Library is inviting readers to participate in their Fall Reading Challenge.

The challenge officially kicks off Friday October 1 and will last until Monday, November 15.

Officials say all ages are welcome to participate, including those without a EVPL card.

Three grand prizes will be given to the winners from each age group, and will randomly be drawn at the end of the challenge.

