EVPL begins their ‘Fall Into Reading’ Challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Public Library is inviting readers to participate in their Fall Reading Challenge.

The challenge officially kicks off Friday October 1 and will last until Monday, November 15.

Officials say all ages are welcome to participate, including those without a EVPL card.

Three grand prizes will be given to the winners from each age group, and will randomly be drawn at the end of the challenge.

